Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBNK. BidaskClub raised Territorial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,736 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $114,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ TBNK) traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.67. 3,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,888. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.35, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 20.73%. analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

