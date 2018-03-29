Tesco (TSCDY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCDY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Tesco (TSCDY) traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.62. 32,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,905. Tesco has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

