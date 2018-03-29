Tesla (TSLA) Bonds Drop 1.5% During Trading

An issue of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) debt fell 1.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.3% coupon and is set to mature on August 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $91.00 and was trading at $92.75 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.97 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $379.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cann downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) opened at $257.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47,159.06, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.01. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $252.10 and a 12 month high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 4,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.08, for a total value of $1,268,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,135.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total transaction of $321,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,511.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,816. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc, formerly Tesla Motors, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, and energy storage systems, as well as installs, operates and maintains solar and energy storage products. The Company operates through two segments: Automotive, and Energy generation and storage.

