Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Trading 5.5% Higher

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s share price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.07. 1,649,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,627,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $147.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.74.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 1,187.17%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacques Dumas sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $54,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $54,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 216,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its chemistry technology to create antibiotics for multidrug-resistant infections. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, eravacycline, a fully synthetic tetracycline derivative, as a spectrum intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections.

