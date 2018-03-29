Texas Instruments (TXN) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.785274686031 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.30.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,055. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,897.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $1,093,658.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,719.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 43,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $4,808,246.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 798,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock worth $83,306,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Analog and Embedded Processing. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had design, manufacturing or sales operations in more than 30 countries.

