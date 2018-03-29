Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Texas Roadhouse worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ TXRH) traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.94. 80,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,906. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4,056.53, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $67.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

In other news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $141,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Widmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $452,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $618,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,645. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

