The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 593,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.09% of The Andersons worth $18,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 58.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 43.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 193.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 22.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 82.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $934.05, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.19.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The Andersons had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.21%.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Rasesh H. Shah sold 9,000 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,728 shares in the company, valued at $853,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Naran Uchur Burchinow sold 800 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,941.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

