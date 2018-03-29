The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 38,895 Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,591,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ribbon Communications Inc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $529.01, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Michael R. Swade sold 13,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $71,852.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $517,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

