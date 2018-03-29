The Meet Group (MEET) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News coverage about The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) has been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Meet Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information services provider an impact score of 47.0029353911399 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

MEET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut The Meet Group from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut The Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on The Meet Group from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of The Meet Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

The Meet Group (MEET) traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,022,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,975. The Meet Group has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Meet Group had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Meet Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc, formerly MeetMe, Inc, offers a portfolio of mobile applications. The Company operates location-based social networks for meeting new people on mobile platforms, including on iPhone, Android, iPad and other tablets, and on the Web that facilitate interactions among users, and helps users to connect and chat with each other.

