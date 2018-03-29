The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain and related products, and offers a spectrum of powertrain rebuild and repair services. The leading authority on tapered roller bearings, Timken today applies its deep knowledge of metallurgy, tribology and mechanical power transmission across a variety of bearings and related systems to improve reliability and efficiency of machinery and equipment all around the world. The company’s growing product and services portfolio features many strong industrial brands including Timken, Fafnir, Philadelphia Gear, Carlisle, Drives and Interlube. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKR. Longbow Research upgraded The Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group upgraded The Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Timken from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,970. The Timken has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $55.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,465.79, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The Timken had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 3,350 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $151,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard G. Kyle sold 3,084 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $144,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,734,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,869,000 after purchasing an additional 183,777 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The Timken by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,405,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,955 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,995,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Timken by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,156,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after purchasing an additional 731,141 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Timken by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 945,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 509,673 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

