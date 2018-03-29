Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Share Price

News headlines about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0094046243904 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTI. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTI traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.70. 254,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7,325.71, a PE ratio of 507.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52-week low of $181.59 and a 52-week high of $257.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The Ultimate Software Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP John C. Phenicie sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.48, for a total value of $1,605,290.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,283,143.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $1,144,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,617,336.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

