The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ULTI. Wedbush lowered The Ultimate Software Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.95.

ULTI stock opened at $237.64 on Tuesday. The Ultimate Software Group has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $257.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7,602.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.08, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, VP Robert Manne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $1,144,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,617,336.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott Scherr sold 110,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.58, for a total value of $24,821,030.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,062,156.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group in the fourth quarter worth about $137,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,480,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,377,000 after buying an additional 235,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,386,000 after buying an additional 200,469 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 378,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,598,000 after buying an additional 142,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 520,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,732,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares during the period.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

