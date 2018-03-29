THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $974,234.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One THEKEY token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THEKEY has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $51.05 million and approximately $974,234.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00706964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00145817 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00180048 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,728,910 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to buy THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

