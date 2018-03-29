Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,876,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,024,000 after buying an additional 311,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,917,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,108,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,503,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $662,817,000 after buying an additional 1,072,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,189,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,543,000 after buying an additional 85,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,862,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $543,512,000 after buying an additional 143,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.00. 610,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,013. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.74 and a 1-year high of $226.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,016.63, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.29.

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $209,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 33,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $7,321,941.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,471 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,478.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,827 shares of company stock worth $19,012,672. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

