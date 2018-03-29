SPF Beheer BV Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SPF Beheer BV lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,856 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.6% of SPF Beheer BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SPF Beheer BV owned 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $85,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,876,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,024,000 after purchasing an additional 311,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,917,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,108,000 after purchasing an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,503,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $662,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,189,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,751 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,862,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,512,000 after purchasing an additional 143,518 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.29.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 33,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $7,321,941.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,478.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $8,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324,159.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,827 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,672 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.17. The company had a trading volume of 772,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,819. The company has a market cap of $83,016.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.74 and a 12 month high of $226.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc develops, manufactures and sells a range of products. The Company provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. It operates through four segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

