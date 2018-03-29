Orbital ATK (OA) VP Sells $202,972.00 in Stock

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) VP Thomas E. Mccabe sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $202,972.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas E. Mccabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Thomas E. Mccabe sold 248 shares of Orbital ATK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total value of $32,857.52.

Shares of Orbital ATK (OA) opened at $132.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7,664.60, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.24. Orbital ATK has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Orbital ATK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. analysts predict that Orbital ATK will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Orbital ATK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on OA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Orbital ATK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Orbital ATK from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Orbital ATK to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK during the third quarter worth about $5,635,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orbital ATK by 1,121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,910 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,880,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter worth about $5,694,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Orbital ATK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,658,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orbital ATK Company Profile

Orbital ATK, Inc develops and produces aerospace and defense related products to the U.S. Government, allied nations, prime contractors, and other customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flight Systems Group, Defense Systems Group, and Space Systems Group.

