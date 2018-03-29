Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 469,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,724. The company has a market cap of $28,148.70, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 70.77%.

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

