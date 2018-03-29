Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has $1.37 Million Position in LTC Properties Inc (LTC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned about 0.08% of LTC Properties worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in LTC Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in LTC Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Pieczynski bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $37.98. 13,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,027. LTC Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,463.89, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. equities analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

