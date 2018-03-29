Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464,492 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Progressive were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,984,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,738,000 after acquiring an additional 525,300 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,985,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.74. 115,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $38.61 and a 12 month high of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $35,105.42, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

