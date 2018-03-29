Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Trims Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (BRG)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,973 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.54% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN BRG) traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,927. The company has a current ratio of 304.45, a quick ratio of 304.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $201.76, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.91). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a negative net margin of 129.33% and a negative return on equity of 98.46%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. National Securities raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley set a $11.50 price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on acquiring a portfolio of residential real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 31 properties (21 operating and 10 development properties). As of December 31, 2016, its properties contained an aggregate of 9,570 units, consisting of 6,972 operating units and 2,598 units under development.

