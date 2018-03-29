Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Acquires New Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PGC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.22% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGC. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 324,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 151,663 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 131.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,531 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,472,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 63.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Hovde Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp (NASDAQ PGC) traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,872. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.53, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.19 million for the quarter.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. The Company operates through two segments: Banking and Private Wealth Management Division. The Banking segment includes commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of automated teller machines (ATMs); telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services, and customer support sales.

