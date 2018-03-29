Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,917 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Willis Towers Watson worth $52,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLTW. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,509,608.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,457.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.18. 202,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,714. Willis Towers Watson has a 1-year low of $125.66 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,014.89, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.72%.

Willis Towers Watson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-sells-19917-shares-of-willis-towers-watson-wltw-updated.html.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.