Tierion (TNT) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Tierion has a market cap of $30.12 million and $5.67 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00001032 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC. Over the last week, Tierion has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00744622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014635 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00146100 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030454 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi, BigONE, EtherDelta, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is not currently possible to buy Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

