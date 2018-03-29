Insider Buying: Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Director Francesco Trapani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.40 per share, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francesco Trapani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Francesco Trapani bought 15,000 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,650.00.

NYSE TIF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.66. 1,380,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,997.74, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SBG Securities downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen set a $102.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTIM Corp. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 56,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

