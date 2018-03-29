Tiffany & Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tiffany & Co. in a report released on Sunday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Tiffany & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $102.00 target price on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,664. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12,150.60, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Kowalski sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $390,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philippe Galtie sold 24,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $2,718,180.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,611,214. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO.

