TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (TIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TiGenix – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:TIG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares’ rating score has declined by 150% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $36.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned TiGenix – American Depositary Shares an industry rank of 198 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research downgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded TiGenix – American Depositary Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.80 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of TiGenix – American Depositary Shares stock opened at $41.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TiGenix – American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

TiGenix – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

TiGenix NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics from its proprietary technology platforms of allogeneic or donor derived stem cells. Its stem cell programs are based on proprietary validated platforms of allogeneic expanded stem cells targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, and heart diseases.

