Titan Machinery (TITN) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) has been given a $26.00 price objective by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on Titan Machinery and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ TITN) traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,399. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $1,350,242.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,641,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after acquiring an additional 137,008 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,904,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 36.1% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 530,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 140,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 839.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 339,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

