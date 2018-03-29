Titan Machinery (TITN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.08 million. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Titan Machinery (TITN) opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $425.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TITN. BidaskClub lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 target price on Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $1,350,242.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,641,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

