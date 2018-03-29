SPF Beheer BV Has $68.05 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

SPF Beheer BV cut its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,028 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.8% of SPF Beheer BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SPF Beheer BV owned approximately 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $68,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,996 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 369,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 439,990 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $92.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.30.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $82,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE TJX) traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,937. The company has a market capitalization of $50,862.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

