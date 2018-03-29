TopBuild (BLD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,444 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of TopBuild worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild (NYSE BLD) opened at $76.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $2,712.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 23,112 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,713,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 6,932 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $522,395.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,043. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura set a $100.00 price target on shares of TopBuild and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild to $82.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

