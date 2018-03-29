Torcoin Market Cap Reaches $23,393.00 (TOR)

Torcoin (CURRENCY:TOR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Torcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. Torcoin has a total market capitalization of $23,393.00 and $3.00 worth of Torcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Torcoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.04314350 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001252 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013624 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007303 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012275 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Torcoin Coin Profile

Torcoin (TOR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2017. Torcoin’s total supply is 1,316,179 coins and its circulating supply is 316,179 coins. The official website for Torcoin is torcoin.org. Torcoin’s official Twitter account is @thetorcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TorCoin is an X11 Proof of Work and Proof of Stake hybrid alternative crypto currency that intends to provide anonymously located web pages through a decentralised masternode network. The block time is 60 seconds and the Proof of Work phase ends after 7 dasy wherebya Proof of Stake phase takes place with an annualised rate of 10%. “

Buying and Selling Torcoin

Torcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Torcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Torcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

