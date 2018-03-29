Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Toronto–Dominion Bank comprises about 1.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE TD) traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $56.11. 148,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $103,828.00, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.522 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is a boost from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several research firms have commented on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

About Toronto–Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

