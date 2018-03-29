Torq Resources (TORQ) Director Michael Kosowan Acquires 48,000 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Director Michael Kosowan bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00.

Michael Kosowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Kosowan bought 44,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$21,120.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Michael Kosowan bought 15,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Michael Kosowan bought 3,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,590.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Michael Kosowan bought 5,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$2,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael Kosowan bought 7,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$3,570.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael Kosowan bought 95,000 shares of Torq Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$52,250.00.

Torq Resources (TORQ) remained flat at $C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,142. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.23. Torq Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$0.90.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in North America and Europe. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in a gold project that comprises three mineral claim groups covering an area of approximately 119,000 hectares in Newfoundland, Canada.

