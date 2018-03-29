Tosoh (TOSCF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Tosoh Corporation is a chemical company. Its primary products include ethylene, polyethylene, caustic soda, vinyl chloride and fine chemicals. The company operates primarily in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe and North America. Tosoh Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of TOSCF stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6,569.89 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Tosoh has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $23.20.

