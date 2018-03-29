Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Lee Allan Baker Buys 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Director Lee Allan Baker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.01 per share, with a total value of C$105,050.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$21.85. 884,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,878. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$17.78 and a 12-month high of C$30.36. The company has a market cap of $5,280.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of -0.12.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.22. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$431.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. is a Canada-based intermediate crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties. The Company is focused on exploration and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

