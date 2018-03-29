TowneBank (TOWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Brean Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2,042.91, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.02. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. TowneBank had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,946,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,206,000 after buying an additional 122,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 83,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

