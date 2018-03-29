Townsquare Media (TSQ) and Time Warner (TWX) Head to Head Review

Townsquare Media (NYSE: TSQ) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Townsquare Media does not pay a dividend. Time Warner pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and Time Warner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media -2.13% 5.44% 1.99% Time Warner 16.78% 18.96% 7.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Townsquare Media and Time Warner, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 1 1 4 0 2.50 Time Warner 0 13 8 0 2.38

Townsquare Media presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.47%. Time Warner has a consensus price target of $104.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Townsquare Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Townsquare Media is more favorable than Time Warner.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Time Warner shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Time Warner shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Time Warner has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Townsquare Media and Time Warner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $507.43 million 0.30 -$10.27 million ($0.92) -8.82 Time Warner $31.27 billion 2.35 $5.25 billion $6.62 14.26

Time Warner has higher revenue and earnings than Townsquare Media. Townsquare Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Time Warner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Time Warner beats Townsquare Media on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets. The Company’s Live Events segment consists of a range of live events, which the Company creates, promotes and produces, including music concerts, multi-day music festivals, fairs, consumer expositions and trade shows, athletic events, lifestyle events and other forms of entertainment. The Company reports the remainder of its business in its Other Media and Entertainment category, which principally provides digital marketing solutions, e-commerce solutions and digital advertising services nationally. The Company’s assets include radio stations, live events, and digital, mobile, video and social media properties.

Time Warner Company Profile

Time Warner Inc. is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution. It also holds interests in companies that operate broadcast networks. The Company holds interest in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME), which is a broadcasting company that operates television networks in Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic and Slovenia and The CW broadcast network (The CW), which includes a lineup of advertising-supported original programming, such as The 100, Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Frequency, iZombie, Jane the Virgin and No Tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.