Tp Icap (TCAP) Insider Acquires £23,150 in Stock

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) insider Roger Perkin purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($31,983.97).

Tp Icap (TCAP) opened at GBX 447.80 ($6.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,700.00 and a P/E ratio of 2,985.33. Tp Icap has a 1-year low of GBX 438.79 ($6.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.60 ($7.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a GBX 11.25 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is a boost from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCAP shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) price target on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 600 ($8.29) to GBX 560 ($7.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.57) price target on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 533.30 ($7.37).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

