Tp Icap (TCAP) Receives GBX 530.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tp Icap (LON:TCAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 523.67 ($7.23).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered their target price on Tp Icap from GBX 600 ($8.29) to GBX 560 ($7.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($6.01) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($9.19) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.29) target price on shares of Tp Icap in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

In other Tp Icap news, insider Carol Sergeant purchased 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.59 ($34,520.02). Also, insider Roger Perkin purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($31,983.97).

Shares of Tp Icap (TCAP) traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 447.50 ($6.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,700.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,983.33. Tp Icap has a 1-year low of GBX 438.79 ($6.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 560.60 ($7.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 11.25 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. The company operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics.

