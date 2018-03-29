Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News articles about Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tractor Supply earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 44.3234660664309 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. 1,709,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,514. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,528.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $70,691.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm and ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The company operates its retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

