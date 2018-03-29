Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) shares traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.31 and last traded at $49.62. 2,354,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 985,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2,186.24, a PE ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.71 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $222,658.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,440.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,697,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 805,206 shares of company stock valued at $46,037,061. Corporate insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Trade Desk by 57.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

