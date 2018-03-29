Traders Buy Davita (DVA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $39.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $15.26 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.70 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Davita had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Davita traded down ($0.06) for the day and closed at $65.94

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on shares of Davita and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.30.

The firm has a market cap of $11,891.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James K. Hilger sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $282,009.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,588.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

