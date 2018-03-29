Traders Buy Liberty Global plc – Class C (LBTYK) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $17.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $6.01 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Liberty Global plc – Class C had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Liberty Global plc – Class C traded down ($0.38) for the day and closed at $30.43

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Global plc – Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $25,378.05, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Liberty Global plc – Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global plc – Class C had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global plc – Class C declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Liberty Global plc – Class C by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc – Class C during the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc – Class C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc – Class C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global plc – Class C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses internationally. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, set-top boxes, and pay-per-view programming.

