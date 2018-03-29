Traders Buy Shares of Aramark (ARMK) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $22.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.77 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Aramark had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Aramark traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $39.56

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $9,734.93, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 597,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Aramark by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

