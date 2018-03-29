Traders Buy Shares of Public Storage (PSA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $70.51 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.74 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Public Storage had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Public Storage traded down ($1.73) for the day and closed at $200.39

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. KeyCorp set a $179.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.47.

The company has a market cap of $34,511.99, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total transaction of $86,176.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 841.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

