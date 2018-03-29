Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,789 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,392% compared to the average daily volume of 254 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 44,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.0% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,456.25, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/traders-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-host-hotels-and-resorts-hst.html.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.