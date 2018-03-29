Traders Sell Pfizer (PFE) on Strength (PFE)

Investors sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading on Thursday. $81.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $261.36 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $179.76 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Pfizer had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.19 for the day and closed at $35.49

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morningstar set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.98 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

The firm has a market cap of $208,409.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 69,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $2,550,286.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

