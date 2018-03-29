Traders Sell Shares of AT&T (T) on Strength (T)

Investors sold shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on strength during trading on Thursday. $137.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $251.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.93 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, AT&T had the 12th highest net out-flow for the day. AT&T traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $35.65

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo lowered their target price on AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $214,251.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 144.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

