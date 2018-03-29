Traders Sell Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) on Strength (XLE)

Traders sold shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $91.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $149.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.22 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Energy Select Sector SPDR had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Energy Select Sector SPDR traded up $1.39 for the day and closed at $67.41

The firm has a market cap of $17,330.00 and a PE ratio of -10.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.4748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This is an increase from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Energy Select Sector SPDR’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

