Traders Sell Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) on Strength (VGK)

Investors sold shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $30.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $86.09 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF traded up $0.40 for the day and closed at $58.15

The company has a market cap of $19,440.00 and a PE ratio of -5.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF’s payout ratio is currently -16.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 633,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,967,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 61,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

